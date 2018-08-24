Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Foot Locker worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FL. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 119.0% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FL opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

