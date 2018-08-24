Foundation Building Materials Inc (FBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.21. Foundation Building Materials posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,104,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 52,335 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 709,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 32,782 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 107,066 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $7,653,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,149. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $600.95 million, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.29.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products.

