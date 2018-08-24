Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,407,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 97,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $109,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Franklin Resources by 61.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BEN. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $45.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.