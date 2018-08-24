Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) SVP Helmuth Lutty Sells 2,611 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $99,218.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FDP stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,356. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.13). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

