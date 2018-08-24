Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Has $4.01 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (AER)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in AerCap by 42.2% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 12.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,262,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,505,000 after buying an additional 243,958 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in AerCap by 14.6% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 195,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in AerCap by 182.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in AerCap in the second quarter worth about $509,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $56.68 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. AerCap had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

