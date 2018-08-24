Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Purchases 12,685 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,385,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,060,725,000 after purchasing an additional 149,004 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14,693.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 30,127,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923,831 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 21.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,598,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,655 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $151,719,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,105,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,621,000 after purchasing an additional 148,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

