FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) Director Sells $23,804.00 in Stock

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $23,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FSBW stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. FS Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $221.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 million. sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth $602,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

FSBW has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

