FS Investment Co. (FSIC) Position Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643,853 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FS Investment were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSIC. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in FS Investment by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in FS Investment by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FS Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. National Securities boosted their target price on shares of FS Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of FS Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of FS Investment in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NYSE:FSIC opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. FS Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $95.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.53 million. FS Investment had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.96%. equities research analysts expect that FS Investment Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.57%.

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

