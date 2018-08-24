FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $1.42 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19,286.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,228,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,555,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,898,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,477,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $853,070,000 after purchasing an additional 817,987 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $152,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $3,821,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $2,588,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,974,428.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,829 shares of company stock valued at $11,457,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.14.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $261.42 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $186.00 and a 52-week high of $264.30. The firm has a market cap of $252.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.