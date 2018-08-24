FY2018 EPS Estimates for Walt Disney Co (DIS) Lowered by Imperial Capital

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 22nd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the entertainment giant will earn $6.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.00. Imperial Capital has a “Inline” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on DIS. ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.92.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $96.20 and a 12 month high of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,316 shares in the company, valued at $17,153,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 710,002 shares of company stock worth $80,514,432. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 91,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,452 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 18.6% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.