FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Deere & Company Issued By Seaport Global Securities (DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Deere & Company in a research note issued on Monday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $11.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Deere & Company to a “$139.21” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Deere & Company from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.42.

Shares of DE stock opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $114.53 and a 52 week high of $175.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 97,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,562,000 after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

