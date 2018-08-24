FY2019 EPS Estimates for AeroCentury Corp. Lowered by Taglich Brothers (ACY)

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) – Taglich Brothers dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for AeroCentury in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 23rd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. AeroCentury had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACY. TheStreet raised shares of AeroCentury from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroCentury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACY opened at $15.53 on Friday. AeroCentury has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AeroCentury by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AeroCentury by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 50,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroCentury by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.

