FY2019 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. (NDSN) Raised by Analyst

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Stock analysts at Gabelli upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 22nd. Gabelli analyst M. Trusz now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.70. Gabelli also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2020 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NDSN. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 target price on shares of Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered shares of Nordson from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.11.

Shares of NDSN opened at $134.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $581.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.75 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 26.37%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1,721.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 4,687.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 78.21%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

