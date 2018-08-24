G4S/ADR (GFSZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of G4S/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of G4S/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of GFSZY opened at $16.10 on Thursday. G4S/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

G4S/ADR Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

