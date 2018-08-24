Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th.

Gabelli Utility Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GUT opened at $5.84 on Friday. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

About Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

