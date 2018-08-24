Gables Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,919 Chevron Co. (CVX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Chevron comprises 2.5% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Chevron by 20,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $225.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

