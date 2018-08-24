Gagnon Securities LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in athenahealth, Inc (ATHN)

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,672 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,144 shares during the quarter. athenahealth makes up about 1.0% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in athenahealth were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of athenahealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of athenahealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of athenahealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,138,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 79,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 5,000 shares of athenahealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $751,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,366,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,450 shares of company stock worth $820,233 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of athenahealth in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of athenahealth from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $136.00 target price on shares of athenahealth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of athenahealth from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.55.

ATHN opened at $152.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. athenahealth, Inc has a 1-year low of $111.61 and a 1-year high of $163.94.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.47. athenahealth had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. athenahealth’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that athenahealth, Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

athenahealth Company Profile

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

