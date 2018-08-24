Gagnon Securities LLC Purchases 60,796 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 390,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares during the period. Flexion Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.9% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 108.6% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $15,511,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 666,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,220,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 647,931 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLXN opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.78. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, CEO Michael D. Clayman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,047.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Arkowitz bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $93,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLXN. ValuEngine cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

