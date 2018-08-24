Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 667,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,435 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $23,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,948,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,692,000 after acquiring an additional 97,125 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,185,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,164,000 after acquiring an additional 183,582 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $70,287,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,815,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,978,000 after acquiring an additional 186,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $49,376,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $39.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $254.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,135.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.