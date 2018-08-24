General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Director Acquires $47,370.00 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Director Maria Sastre acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.37 per share, with a total value of $47,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $45.87. 20,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,805. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 63.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1,233.8% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 153,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 142,112 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 39.9% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

