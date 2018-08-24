Genesco (GCO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GCO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Genesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.90 to $20.90 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research set a $44.00 target price on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, CL King cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of GCO traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,312. The company has a market capitalization of $920.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Genesco has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 326.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Genesco by 209.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

