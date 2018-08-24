Genetic Technologies (GENE) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genetic Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.0265019486 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:GENE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 26,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,126. Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States.

