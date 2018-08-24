Genomic Health (GHDX) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genomic Health earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 46.6691045609323 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

GHDX stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,845.00 and a beta of 0.49. Genomic Health has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.23 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Genomic Health will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GHDX. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Genomic Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genomic Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In related news, COO G Bradley Cole sold 8,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $477,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly J. Popovits sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $3,156,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,693 shares of company stock valued at $10,251,425. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

