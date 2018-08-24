Gevo (GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $3.95. Gevo shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 4309 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gevo in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.52.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.80) by $2.49. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 26.55% and a negative net margin of 70.32%. The company had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. equities research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -17.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $29,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johannes Minho Roth bought 137,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $421,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $59,631.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gevo stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,231 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.61% of Gevo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

