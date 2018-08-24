Gil Melman Sells 15,862 Shares of Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) Stock

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) VP Gil Melman sold 15,862 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $138,792.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gil Melman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 7th, Gil Melman sold 32,361 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $284,129.58.

Shares of SPKE stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Spark Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $303.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of -1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPKE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spark Energy by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 365,786 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the second quarter worth about $812,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the first quarter worth about $867,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPKE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Spark Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spark Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

