GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,790 ($22.88) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,775 ($22.69) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.45) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,543.61 ($19.73).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,600.72 ($20.46) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($15.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.04).

In other news, insider Philip R. Hampton bought 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,557 ($19.90) per share, for a total transaction of £43,751.70 ($55,927.01). Also, insider David Redfern sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.13), for a total value of £30,318.75 ($38,755.91). Insiders purchased 2,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,426 over the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.