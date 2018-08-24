GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.45) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,790 ($22.88) price target (down previously from GBX 1,790 ($22.88)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,775 ($22.69) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.45) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,543.61 ($19.73).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,600 ($20.45) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($15.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.04).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

In related news, insider David Redfern sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.13), for a total value of £30,318.75 ($38,755.91). Also, insider Philip R. Hampton acquired 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,557 ($19.90) per share, with a total value of £43,751.70 ($55,927.01). In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,426.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

