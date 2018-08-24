Global Brass and Copper (BRSS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Global Brass & Copper Holdings, Inc. is a converter, fabricator, distributor and processor of copper and brass products primarily in North America. The Company’s product include sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube and fabricated metal component that it sells under the Olin Brass, Chase Brass and A.J. Oster brand names. It also engages in metal melting and casting, rolling, drawing, extruding and stamping to fabricate finished and semi-finished alloy products. The company serves building and housing, munitions, automotive, transportation, coinage, electronics/electrical components, industrial machinery and equipment and general consumer end markets. Global Brass & Copper Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Global Brass and Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Global Brass and Copper stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $804.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.09. Global Brass and Copper has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter. Global Brass and Copper had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 3.17%. analysts anticipate that Global Brass and Copper will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin E. Welch sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $111,984.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,982.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 11.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,050,000 after acquiring an additional 311,676 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 277,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,911 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,046,000.

Global Brass and Copper Company Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

