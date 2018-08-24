Globant (GLOB) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $514-$518 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $510.24 million.Globant also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.41-$0.45 EPS.

GLOB stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 0.54. Globant has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $59.97.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. Globant had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Globant to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.29.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

