Glu Mobile Sees Unusually High Options Volume (GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 12,665 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,612% compared to the typical daily volume of 467 put options.

GLUU opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $984.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.65, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLUU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Glu Mobile from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Glu Mobile from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.14.

In other news, VP Gordon S. Lee sold 72,006 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $404,673.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hany Nada sold 466,457 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $2,798,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,205,963 shares of company stock worth $7,333,391. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $130,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

