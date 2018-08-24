GMS (GMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $635.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GMS to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of GMS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. 1,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.71. GMS has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J David Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. TheStreet cut GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on GMS in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 price target on GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.