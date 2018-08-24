Gogo (GOGO) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gogo earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 41.9245226292009 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Gogo from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “under perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 659,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,178. The company has a market capitalization of $396.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.30. Gogo has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Gogo will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thorndale Farm, Inc. bought 146,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $746,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 140,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $740,255.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

