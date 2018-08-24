Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Golar LNG Partners were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Koch Industries Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMLP stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Golar LNG Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.64 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 29.68%. sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.52%. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 122.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMLP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Golar LNG Partners Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

