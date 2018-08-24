GoldMint (MNTP) Market Cap Achieves $574,958.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. GoldMint has a total market cap of $574,958.00 and $22,743.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00004530 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

