Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Golub Capital BDC earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 47.3425665950316 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $19.47.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.81 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

