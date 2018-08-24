Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) Position Boosted by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 871,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 49,779 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up about 1.2% of Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $15,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 37.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $18.96 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

