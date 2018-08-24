GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

NYSE:GHG opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,288,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. CQS Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

