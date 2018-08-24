Grid+ (GRID) Hits Market Cap of $7.77 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 43% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Grid+ has a market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $227.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grid+ token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last week, Grid+ has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00264069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00150932 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00032154 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010857 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ launched on July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy. Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86.

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

