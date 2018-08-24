GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $320.01 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $291.52 and a one year high of $363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 944.31%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.02.

In related news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $8,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,333,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

