GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $3.87 Million in FedEx Co. (FDX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 14,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $244.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $205.64 and a 12-month high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.75.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

