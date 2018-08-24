GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 23,226 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 574.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,226 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of WABCO worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WABCO by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 798,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO during the first quarter worth $458,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of WABCO by 21.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WABCO by 46.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period.

NYSE:WBC opened at $119.40 on Friday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.00 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.82.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. WABCO had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Mizuho started coverage on WABCO in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WABCO from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of WABCO in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

