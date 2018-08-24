GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 23,226 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 574.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,226 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of WABCO worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WABCO by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 798,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO during the first quarter worth $458,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of WABCO by 21.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WABCO by 46.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period.

NYSE:WBC opened at $119.40 on Friday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.00 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.82.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. WABCO had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Mizuho started coverage on WABCO in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WABCO from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of WABCO in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for WABCO (NYSE:WBC)

