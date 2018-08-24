Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GNTY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Guaranty Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $30.95. 9,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,605. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $362.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of -0.04.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, EVP Robert P. Sharp bought 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $64,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 4,856.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 260.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans.

