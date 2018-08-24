Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. MED lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.17.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

NYSE CDAY opened at $35.98 on Monday. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.47 million. equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.