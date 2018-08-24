Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) Hits New 52-Week High at $302.00

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 302 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 299.50 ($3.83), with a volume of 1373127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.58).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 312 ($3.99) target price (up from GBX 306 ($3.91)) on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

