Gulf Marine Services (GMS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Gulf Marine Services stock opened at GBX 40.80 ($0.52) on Monday. Gulf Marine Services has a 52 week low of GBX 37 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 75.25 ($0.96).

In related news, insider Simon Batey purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($53,687.84).

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, charters and operates self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through Small Class Vessels, Mid-Size Class Vessels, Large Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. Its jackups provides as a platform for the delivery of a range of services in the offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy projects.

