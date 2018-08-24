Hammerson (HMSO) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has GBX 540 ($6.90) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 550 ($7.03).

HMSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Hammerson from GBX 650 ($8.31) to GBX 600 ($7.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hammerson to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.67) to GBX 565 ($7.22) in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hammerson from GBX 725 ($9.27) to GBX 700 ($8.95) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hammerson from GBX 520 ($6.65) to GBX 500 ($6.39) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 562.42 ($7.19).

Get Hammerson alerts:

HMSO stock opened at GBX 484.80 ($6.20) on Thursday. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 430.40 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of £523.38 ($669.03).

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 15.10 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)). Hammerson had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 97.06%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a GBX 11.10 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.08%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Jean-Philippe Mouton sold 44,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.07), for a total value of £245,924.63 ($314,361.03).

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.