Happycoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.76 Million (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 118% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Happycoin has traded up 304.5% against the U.S. dollar. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $89,216.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002754 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Happycoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.02122030 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000582 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004569 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001913 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000075 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002660 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00001005 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 15,296,244 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.