Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,325 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $73,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,568,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,503,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,741,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,430,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 254.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 409,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

HIG opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $1,258,172.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,075.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $126,647.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,870 shares of company stock worth $1,985,367. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.