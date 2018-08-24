HC Wainwright Cuts Quest Resource (QRHC) Price Target to $4.00

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. research analysts predict that Quest Resource will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quest Resource stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.09% of Quest Resource worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

