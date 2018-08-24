HD Supply (HDS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on HD Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on HD Supply from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded HD Supply from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.40.

HD Supply stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $46.29.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 23,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $1,003,400.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William P. Stengel II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $87,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,268,705 shares of company stock worth $98,756,483 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the second quarter worth $9,791,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 11.3% in the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 207,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in HD Supply by 793.2% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 392,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 348,225 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 2.7% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 361,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in HD Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 213,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

